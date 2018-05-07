Albemarle County Board Advances Plans for New Wawa Along Route 29

Plans for a proposed Wawa gas station and store in Albemarle County are moving forward.

Monday, May 7, the Architectural Review Board reviewed site plans for the third time. Board members voted 3 to 2 for the approval.

However, designers will need to shrink the fuel canopy as well as increase landscape design.

The project is under such scrutiny because it's in an entrance corridor for the county.

"On the board here we're charged with looking out for the character of the county on its entrance corridors, and so this is a significant proposal because of its significant scale and canopy in the entrance corridor and so reviewing this to understand the impact it and other proposals like it have on entrance corridors to our area," said Dade Van Der Werf, Architectural Review Board.

The store would be located along Route 29, near the intersection with Proffit Road.

Plans now head to the planning commission.