Public Warned this Year's Tick Season Could be Worst in Years

Public Warned this Year's Tick Season Could be Worst in YearsPosted: Updated:
This year's tick season could be the worst in years
If you're near tall grass, you should wear tall socks and pants
People are also being warned of an increased risk of Lyme disease
Public Warned this Year's Tick Season Could be Worst in YearsMore>>
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story