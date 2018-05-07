Central Virginia Breweries Collaborating to Raise Funds for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Brewers from central Virginia are creating a new beer to raise awareness for a great cause.

A number of breweries were on hand at Three Notch'd Brewery Monday morning to collaborate on 65 Roses. The limited release will help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Last year, they raised over $100,000 for the foundation and this year they're hoping to increase that by $30,000.

“We're all coming together to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis, raise funds for cystic fibrosis. You're going to be able to see it on-tap at a lot of local breweries and even some bars around town,” said Three Notch'd Brewing Company Brew Master David Warwick. “$1 per pint is going to go directly to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, so it's a great day of community brewing together and for a good cause.”

The 65 Roses brew will be released May 24, and available until the Brewers’ Ball on June 14.