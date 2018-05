A wildfire that has scorched more than 1,600 acres in Rockbridge and Augusta counties is now 60 percent contained.

The blaze sparked Thursday, May 3, by a car fire on Route 56.

Monday night, more than 100 firefighters continue to battle the blaze in the George Washington and Jefferson national forests.

Route 56 between Vesuvius and the Blue Ridge Parkway is back open, but drivers are warned to stay alert for smoke in the area.