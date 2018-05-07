Virginia State Police Investigating Timberville Shooting

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Timberville. According to the Virginia State Police, the shooting happened at 1:30 Monday morning.

Police say there is a suspect and a victim being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to troopers, a Rockingham County sheriff's deputy was involved.

The shooting investigation is ongoing, Virginia State Police say there is no further information they are able to release at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.