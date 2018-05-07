Albemarle County Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection to Daycare Operation

An Albemarle County woman was found guilty of neglecting more than a dozen children in a daycare operation.

Police began looking into 54-year-old Kathy Yowell-Rohm after a parent claimed that children were being left in the dark and not fed.

Yowell-Rohm had told police officers she was taking care of five children. When authorities entered her home along Turnberry Circle December 6, 2017, they found 16 children under the age of three strapped to seats covered in urine and feces. Attorneys say many of the children’s diapers appeared to have not been changed all day.

Legally in Virginia, one adult is only allowed to care for four children in a daycare business.

Monday, May 7, Yowell-Rohm pleaded guilty to child neglect, operating a daycare without a license, and assault on an EMT from a previous incident.

Yowell-Rohm is set to be sentenced in September.