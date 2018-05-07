Chief Deputy Chan Bryant Receives 'Law Enforcement Officer of the Year' Award

05/07/2018 Release from the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office:

Last night Albemarle Sheriff Chief Deputy Chan Bryant became the first female law enforcement officer to ever receive the Elks Club yearly given prestigious award - Central Virginia’s “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”.

This is one of many first for Bryant. She was also the first female deputy to serve in Madison County and the first female to serve as a police officer in Scottsville.

Sheriff Harding promoted Bryant to sergeant in 2009 making her the first female supervisor in the history of the Albemarle Sheriff’s Office , established in 1745.

In 2015 she was promoted to second in command. Sheriff Harding reports she has done an outstanding job overseeing all operations of the agency including Search and Rescue.

She led the agency to a highly unusual perfect accreditation audit of 190 policies/procedures in 2014 and has doubled the fund raising achievements of the Sheriff’s Foundation in the past few years by writing grants and taking the lead in promoting the annual golf fund raising event.

Bryant volunteers her time on the Boy Scout Executive Board. She spends many of her lunch breaks at county schools improving relationships through Sheriff’s Office “Lunch buddies” program that she developed with another deputy.