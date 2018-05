Albemarle County Man Guilty of Murdering Family Member

An Albemarle County man now admits he murdered his brother-in-law.

Joshua Frederick Campbell appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday, May 7. He entered guilty pleas to a total of 10 charges, including second-degree murder.

Officers were called out to the 2500 block of White Mountain Road in Afton on the afternoon of August 12, 2017.

The commonwealth says Campbell had fired nine bullets into 27-year-old Callum Braxton Boggs while the man was asleep. Campbell then refused to let his sister and her children leave the home, and attacked a police officer when he arrived.

Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced in September.