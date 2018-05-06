Leslie Cockburn Concentrating on Getting People to the Polls

Leslie Cockburn, the democratic candidate vying for the 5th District congressional seat, attended Albemarle County Democratic Committee's fourth annual spring fundraiser Sunday night.

Cockburn says that for the last few months, she's been campaigning to win delegates, but now she's focused on getting people out to the polls this November.

"I feel great, I feel like everyone is coming together and unifying because what we now have to concentrate on is beating Tom Garrett," said Cockburn.

Cockburn adds that her experience as an investigative journalist on Capitol Hill prepares her for the position.

She says that she and her team will be fanning out all over the district to build the local leadership.