Shebeen Restaurant Welcomes South Africa's First Black Female Winemaker

Charlottesville's South African inspired restaurant welcomed South Africa's first black female winemaker on Sunday night.

The Shebeen Restaurant welcomed Ntsiki Biyela for a four-course meal, which was paired with a few of her Aslina wines.

Biyela was noted as one of the most innovative women in food and drink by Food & Wine Magazine in 2017.

She says she wants to show people that they can do anything that they put their mind to.

"Being the first female black woman winemaker, it comes with a responsibility,” said Biyela. “It’s a responsibility that I carry.”

Biyela will be introducing the wines to restaurants in America over the next few weeks.