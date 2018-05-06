32nd Annual Railroad and Model Train Show Held in Fishersville

All proceeds will go towards operation costs for the Railroad Museum.

The 32nd annual show invited those of all ages.

The 32nd annual Shenandoah Valley Railroad and Model Train Show was held in Fishersville on Sunday.

The expo center was filled with trains, operating displays, and history on the railroad system.

Organizers say it's always exciting for people to see the old and new trains on display.

“It’s a neat hobby, you know it's not only just model building but it also has electronics so you can learn a little bit about AC and DC power and circuits as well as model building,” said Bill Kauffman, the event coordinator of Augusta County’s Model Railroad Museum.

Organizers say all proceeds raised from the event will go towards operation costs for the Railroad Museum in Staunton to make sure that model railroading can be shared with everyone.