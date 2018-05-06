32nd Annual Railroad and Model Train Show Held in Fishersville

32nd Annual Railroad and Model Train Show Held in FishersvillePosted: Updated:
The 32nd annual show invited those of all ages.
The expo center was filled with model trains.
All proceeds will go towards operation costs for the Railroad Museum.
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
