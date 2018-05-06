Charlottesville's Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Looking for Artists

Charlottesville's Bridge Progressive Arts initiative is calling for community artists to join its team.

The Bridge is now accepting applications for its 2018 Public Artist Collaborative Residency Program.

The art incubator is expected to accept three artists to this program where it will spotlight their talents while providing financial support and a physical location to display their art this summer.

“The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is a community arts organization, at the core that's what we do," said Bridge PAI Director Alan Goffinski. "We want to support community art and use art to make connection between people, so this collaborative residency really connects with that mission."

This the second year for the program and applications are due on May 20. If interested in applying, click on the link here.