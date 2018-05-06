UVA Health System Hosts Traumatic Brain Injury and Stroke Awareness Fair

Charlottesville families gathered on Sunday afternoon at the Sprint Pavilion to learn about how injuries can affect the brain.

The University of Virginia Health System hosted the Traumatic Brain Injury and Stroke Awareness Fair to show people how sports injuries, military service, falls at work, and other factors can affect the brain.

“We hope that people take away that stroke and traumatic brain injury are largely treatable, we know that from preventing a brain injury and also a stroke it can be prevented as much as heart disease or heart attacks,” said UVA’s Health Stroke Program Director Beth Hundt.

The fair offered blood pressure checks, stroke risk screenings, and games for kids.

Besides providing free bike helmets for children, the fair also advised people on how to seek treatments and how to lower their risk for long-term brain damage.