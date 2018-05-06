Troy Man Dies in Fatal Fluvanna County Car Crash

A 21-year-old man is dead after a fatal car crash in Fluvanna County that occurred on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say Joshua Lamb, of Troy, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle collided with a Ford F-250 at the intersection of Routes 250 and 631.

The 40-year-old driver of the F-250 was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

VSP says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.