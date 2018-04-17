VSP to Dedicate Helipad in Memory of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates

Virginia State Police Press Release:

The Virginia State Police will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates with a special ceremony Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Virginia State Police Headquarters in Chesterfield County.

The Virginia State Police Aviation helicopter pad on the VSP administrative campus will be dedicated and officially named in his honor.

Trooper-Pilot Bates, 40, was killed in a helicopter crash in Albemarle County on Aug. 12, 2017. Trooper-Pilot Bates and VSP Aviation Unit Commander, Lt. Jay Cullen, were flying in support of the state police response to the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville earlier that day.

Governor Ralph Northam and former Governor Terry McAuliffe will both be speaking at the dedication ceremony.