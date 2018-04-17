VSP to Dedicate Helipad in Memory of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. BatesPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Singer-Songwriter Producing Video in Memory of Heather Heyer
A Charlottesville singer-songwriter is producing a music video to remember the life of the woman killed in the car attack on the Downtown Mall on August 12.
3 Militia Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally Settle Lawsuits
Three militia groups who participated in the Unite the Right rally have resolved the claims against them in a lawsuit filed Charlottesville, local businesses, and neighborhood associations.
Update: Charlottesville Judge Delays Sentencing Richard Preston
A Charlottesville judge will wait until August to sentence the man who fired a pistol near Emancipation Park last summer.
Update: Maryland Man Guilty of Firing Gun During August 12th Rally
A Charlottesville judge has found a man guilty in a case tied to violence during the Unite the Right rally last summer.
VSP to Dedicate Helipad in Memory of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates
A ceremony to dedicate the helicopter pad on the Virginia State Police administrative campus in honor of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates will be held Wednesday.
Charlottesville Court Hears Motions in Daniel Borden Assault Case
A Charlottesville judge heard pretrial motions in the case against Daniel Patrick Borden, one of the men accused of attacking DeAndre Harris last summer.
Judge Hears Motions for Man Accused in DeAndre Harris Assault Case
An Arkansas Man accused of attacking DeAndre Harris following the Unite the Right Rally appeared in court March 28.
2 Men Sentenced to Jail for Removing Confederate Statues' Mourning Tarps
Two men have been convicted of removing, multiple times, the tarps that covered Confederate statues to mourn the counterprotester killed during last August's violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.
