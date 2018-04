City Council Approves Program for Convicted People with Mental Health Disabilities

City Council discussed a new program for a specific group of convicted people with mental health disabilities at its meeting on Monday, April 16.

Nonviolent misdemeanor offenders with mental health concerns could be eligible for this new Therapeutic Docket program.

With City Council's approval, the program can expect to receive $55,000.

Under the program, a person would agree to plead guilty to his or her offense and then be put into a supervised mental health treatment center, like Region Ten. That person’s charge would then be suspended or dismissed.