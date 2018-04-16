Office of Human Rights Presents Findings on Discrimination Statistics

The Charlottesville Office of Human Rights presented its findings on discrimination statistics to City Council at its meeting on Monday, April 16.

Monday night’s presentation, led by OHR manager Charlene Green, comes on the heels of a debate on whether the commission needs to rehire a civil rights attorney

Green says the office received over 1,200 inquiries, which worked out to four or five a day. However, only 39 complaints were actually filed.

Of those complaints, 21 were for employment concerns.