On Monday night, candles will burn throughout Virginia Tech’s campus in a ceremony that remembers 32 victims lost in the mass shooting committed 11 years ago.

The shooter killed 32 people and wounded 17 others at Virginia Tech in 2007.

At the time, it was considered the deadliest shooting carried out by a single gunman in U.S. history.

The candles will be extinguished right before midnight on Monday, April 16.