Caucus for 5th District Democratic Candidates Gets Underway

Four Democratic candidates are vying for a chance at the seat

People living in Virginia’s 5th district will find out on Monday, April 16, which delegates will be representing them at the convention in May to determine which Democratic candidate will square off against Republican incumbent Tom Garrett.

The four candidates – Leslie Cockburn, Ben Cullop, Roger Dean Huffstetler, and Andrew Sneathern - who are seeking the nomination for the 5th District Congressional seat appeared at Monticello High School Monday night.

All Albemarle County registered voters who sign a pledge to vote for the Democratic ticket in November are invited to participate in this caucus.

"We're really facing a choice in November whether or not we want to continue the policies of the last year and a half of Donald Trump, or whether or not we want to make progressive change," says Nicholas Rogers, the vice chair of communications for Virginia's Democratic party. "Participating in this process in Albemarle County allows our local activists, our local members, to really make their voice heard."

There are 250 total delegates in the 5th District who will go to the convention in Farmville on May 5.

The caucus kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Monticello High School. Registration took place beforehand, and you have to be registered in order to participate.