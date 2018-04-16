Quantcast

Two Black Bear Cubs Rescued by Virginia State Trooper

Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Two black bear cubs are being cared for at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro Monday evening after they were rescued by a state police officer.

Senior Trooper DH Cepelnik saved the orphaned cubs last week after their mother was struck and killed by a vehicle in Franklin County.

The cubs save has gone viral. 

State police captured a photo of Senior Trooper DH Cepelnik holding the two cubs in Franklin County.

The post has been shared around 28,000 times on Facebook