Quantcast

Grand Jury Indicts Man Charged in Connection to Unite the Right Violence

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

On Monday, April 16, a Charlottesville grand jury indicted a man charged in connection with violence from the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

Fifty-one-year-old Donald Blakney is facing a felony count of malicious wounding.

Prosecutors say he hit a man in the back of the head with a stick on August 12. According to the criminal complaint filed, it says that this alleged wounding was prior to Blakney being struck in the face and called a racial slur by a different man.

Blakney claims he thought the person was associated with the “alt-right” on groups that were protesting on that day. A two-day jury trial is set to start August 30.

  • Grand Jury Indicts Man Charged in Connection to Unite the Right ViolenceMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story