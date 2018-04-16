Grand Jury Indicts Man Charged in Connection to Unite the Right Violence

On Monday, April 16, a Charlottesville grand jury indicted a man charged in connection with violence from the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

Fifty-one-year-old Donald Blakney is facing a felony count of malicious wounding.

Prosecutors say he hit a man in the back of the head with a stick on August 12. According to the criminal complaint filed, it says that this alleged wounding was prior to Blakney being struck in the face and called a racial slur by a different man.

Blakney claims he thought the person was associated with the “alt-right” on groups that were protesting on that day. A two-day jury trial is set to start August 30.