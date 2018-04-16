Charlottesville Event Hopes to Give Young Kids Chance to Give Back to Charity

A mother in Charlottesville is using her volunteer work to help an organization close to her heart.

Kira Graf has strong ties to the Angel Flight East organization: Her stepfather was a pilot for the organization, which provides free flights to those in need of medical treatment, before he passed away from cancer.

Graf is hoping to raise money for the organization with her Kids Give Back program Saturday, April 21. Kids and adults of all ages will compete to race paper airplanes. Everyone will get a chance to decorate their plane, test it out, and then prepare for takeoff.

Graf created the group when she realized there weren't many volunteer opportunities for children under six, and wanted to incorporate her four little boys into her charity work.

"Volunteering is important for my family. And then we have kids, we kind of just had to stop volunteering because we couldn't find places where we could bring our little kids to, and so I'm glad to have chances to go out into the world and to show my kids that we are very lucky in our life and we need to go help others that might not have had our luck," said Graf.

The Kids Give Back program will host the event at the Fifth Street Station, near Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Winners will receive prizes, and one lucky family will be entered to get a free flight around Charlottesville.

The event itself is free, but the group is asking for a donation of $10. All the proceeds will benefit Angel Flight East.