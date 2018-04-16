Charlottesville Releases New App that Allows Citizens to Access City Services

MyCville app has been in the making for three years

The city of Charlottesville is unveiling a new app that will make it easier for citizens to request city services.

The app is called MyCville, and it was released on Monday, April 16.

Charlottesville says it took the most frequently visited web pages and put them into an easy-to-use format for people to access on mobile devices.

This new portal allows citizens to request things like free smoke detectors, recycling bins, or report potholes and street sign issues to the city. The city felt that people wanted to know about issues or problems they see, but didn't know where to go or who to contact.

Once a request is submitted in this new system, it's automatically assigned to staff members.

“We really want to find ways, different mediums to be responsive to folks in Charlottesville and the use of this application is something a lot of other communities are doing,” says Mike Murphy, Charlottesville’s assistant city manager. “We want to be able to know that there was a response so that issues are resolved.”

The city says once it gets feedback from people on what they'll like to see in the app, it will continue to evolve.

This project was approved by City Council more than three years ago. The service will cost more than $8,000 in its first year.