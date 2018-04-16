Corey Long Asking Charlottesville Judge to Reschedule Trial

Corey A. Long using a flame-throwing device by Emancipation Park (Photo courtesy Associated Press)

Trial could be postponed for one of the men charged in connection to violence on the same day as the Unite the Right rally last summer.

An attorney for Corey Alexander Long is asking for the judge to push his client’s case to June 8.

Charlottesville General District Court is currently scheduled to take up Long’s misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct on Tuesday, April 17.

The Culpeper County man is accused of using a flame-throwing device in the area of Emancipation Park and getting into a fight on Market Street on August 12, 2017.

Long's attorney says the request comes after they rejected a plea deal from the prosecution.

Prosecutors do not appear to be objecting Long’s request to reschedule.

Long is still expected to be in court without his attorney Tuesday morning.