ReadyKids Brings Awareness to Underserved Children at 23rd Community Breakfast

On Monday morning, the ReadyKids group invited individuals from Charlottesville‘s local government, school board, and nonprofit leaders to its 23rd annual community breakfast at the Omni Hotel.

ReadyKids is a group that aims to reach underserved and underrepresented children in the Charlottesville area.

“Programs are growing, we've been growing and growing,” said Jacki Bryant, the executive director of ReadyKids. “And so we have a waiting list for our trauma counseling program. We have a waiting list for some of our early-learning programs. Our goal is to be able to expand those programs to meet those needs.”

This year's child advocate award was presented to Dianna Poe, the head of Charlottesville High School’s Work Achieves Lasting Knowledge program.

The WALK program aims to reduce the number of high school dropouts.

