ACPD: Louisiana Woman Dies Following Crash Along Monacan Trail Rd.

04/16/2018 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to the 3600 block of Monacan Trail Road for a single vehicle crash.

The driver, Evelyn Hamlett, 74, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, was traveling southbound on Monacan Trail Road, just south of Plank Road, when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit a fixed object.

Hamlett was transported by ambulance to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under review by the ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by the ACPD in 2018.

Please drive safely,

Madeline J. Curott

Public Information Officer