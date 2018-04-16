First Day in Albemarle County Sex Trafficking Trial Concludes

Outside of the Royal Inn Motel.

Update:

The first day of trial wrapped up for a case that prosecutors call a "high level prostitution operation" in Albemarle County.

Thirty-four-year-old Quincy Edwards faces sixteen charges in Albemarle County Circuit Courthouse. The commonwealth is trying to prove its belief that a victim, referred to as T.M., was forced to work as a prostitute.

T.M., alongside other women in the particular ring, worked in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Albemarle County.

So far, two witnesses have testified describing their relationship with T.M. Both witnesses say that T.M. disappeared once she met Edwards and describe that T.M. looked “sickly” once she returned.

Several police officers and alleged sex workers are expected to testify.

Jury selection is underway in a case that prosecutors say is a “high level prostitution operation” in Albemarle County.

Thirty-four-year-old Quincy Edwards is the man accused of operating the sex trafficking operation and is facing trial Monday, April 16.

Edwards was first arrested in 2015 when police officers raided a motel room at the Royal Inn where police say they found meth, heroin, and other drugs inside the room. He was indicted by a grand jury back in June of 2016 for charges connected to a prostitution ring within the same motel.

Edwards faces sixteen charges ranging from commercial sex trafficking to abduction and extortion.

Court documents allege that Edwards held women against their will, used a gun to intimidate them, and placed advertisements for prostitution on the website backpage.com.

The sex operation has ties to other localities, which is why the Department Of Homeland Security became involved in the case.

Edwards faces more than 150 years in prison if convicted of all the charges against him.

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday, April 20.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day as we receive updates.