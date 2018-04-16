CTB Invites Public Feedback on Transportation Projects

04/16/ Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

RICHMOND, Va. – The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) will be hosting meetings across the commonwealth and is inviting the public to share feedback on transportation projects that have been recommended for funding. Members of the community may participate by attending public meetings or submitting comments online, by email or mail.

Public comments will be considered by the CTB as it develops the FY 2019-2024 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, and transportation demand management projects. The Draft FY 2019-2024 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be approved at the CTB’s June meeting. All federally-eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally-required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds.

The public meetings will begin at 4 p.m. in each of the locations except as noted below (a formal comment period will be held at each meeting):