Plane Crashes Near Crozet Area, Unconfirmed Report of 1 Fatality Thus Far

Update with VA State Police Press Release:

On Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a report of a downed plane near Saddle Hollow Road in Crozet.

The plane, which was located in a field, is a small, private aircraft and one body has been recovered from the wreckage. The remains will be transferred to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. The FAA and NTSB have both been notified of the crash.

BREAKING: Plane crash near Crozet off Saddle Hollow Road in Albemarle Co. Rescue crews are having a hard time accessing the site due to terrain. Roads around it are closed. Unconfirmed reports of 1 fatality so far. @NBC29 has a crew trying to get more info. — Lynne Vogt (@LynneVogt09) April 16, 2018

This is a breaking news situation, we are working to bring you more details and this story will be updated as information becomes available. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates from the scene.