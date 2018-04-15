Tom Tom Festival Concludes with Fourth Annual Porchella

Listeners convene inside one of the residential homes in Belmont for the fourth annual Porchella.

The Tom Tom Founders Festival concluded its week-long celebration with musical performances on front porches throughout the Belmont neighborhood Sunday night.

Organizers say the event is a great way to get out and socialize with neighbors while celebrating great music within the neighborhood.

“We're excited to kind of bring a very local slant to the music and the art and the culture and innovation that Tom Tom works really hard to showcase," said Alan Goffinski, director of the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.

The concert brought hundreds of people to the Belmont neighborhood. Organizers say they're already excited for next year.