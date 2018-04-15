Crozet Volunteer Fire Company Commemorates New Firetruck Engine

The Crozet Volunteer Fire Company commemorated a new firetruck engine at its 56th pushback dedication ceremony on Sunday.

Family, friends, and first responders came out for the ceremony, one that marks the start of a new era and is regarded as a tradition in the firefighting community.

“It’s a symbolic ritual dating back to the horse and buggy days where everyone who gets a new engine, they would come together and everybody would pitch in and push the new engine into the building,” said Michael Boyle, fire chief of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department.

The engine underwent two years of custom design and offers new capabilities. Equipped with this new engine, Crozet Volunteer Fire will experience a easier climb up Afton Mountain.

“This engine is actually replacing one of our other engines; old engine 56 was 21-years-old and it wasn't considered a Class-A pumper anymore,” said Boyle. “Our older engines going up the mountain run about 35-40 mph [whereas] this one has a 525 horsepower motor in it and we can pull the mountain at 60mph now, so that'll help us get there a whole lot quicker,” said Boyle.

Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek says this upgrade improves the safety within the community.

“Our volunteers are incredibly important and our service organization as a county,” said Mallek. “Albemarle is so fortunate to have so many families who really dedicate their lives, their family times, as well as their support time to helping their fellow citizens.”

Fire officials say the new engine cost around $800,000, which was covered by donations from the community and Albemarle County.