Hundreds of Cyclists Participate in 29th Annual Jefferson Cup

Hundreds of cyclists rode through Albemarle County on Sunday for the 29th annual Jefferson Cup.

Riders ventured from out of state to participate in the largest and longest continually run bike race in the Mid-Atlantic.

A total of nine different races were held ranging from 30 miles to 80 miles for different age, gender, and ability levels.

“It's really important to give back to the local community of whatever event that you're putting on, and I thought the Scottsville Rescue Squad was a really great organization,” said Ruth Stornetta, the organizer of the race. “That they help us out as far as they provide medical services if we have crashes and usually we don't.”

Organizers say the race is named after Thomas Jefferson because of its proximity to Monticello and the awareness it brings to the central Virginia area.