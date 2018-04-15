City Council Expected to Discuss New Names for Downtown Parks

Council will discuss next steps in the renaming process at their Monday meeting.

At its meeting on Monday evening, Charlottesville City Council is expected to discuss the new name options for the city's downtown parks.

A recent survey shows people would like to rename Emancipation Park to either Market Street Park or Vinegar Hill Park while Court Square Park was the winning name chosen for Justice Park.

At the Monday evening meeting, council will decide the next steps within the renaming process.

“I think it's important that we look at things that are more locally driven,” said Charlottesville Vice Mayor Heather Hill. “Now obviously there were national names that were brought in as well, but we really need to kind of look at it in terms of our local community.”

Council is not expected to make a final ruling on the park names tomorrow night.