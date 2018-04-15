Gamecrafters Event Invites Public to Enjoy Free Games

All ages and demographics came out to play games.

A group of Charlottesville-based game companies invited the public to come out to IX Art Park on Sunday to play free games.



The Gamecrafters of C-Ville event was offered as part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival.



The event featured games including Settlers of Catan, Chick-A-Pig, Kingdoms Lawn Game, and wooden games from ET games.

Organizers say the event showcased the city's innovation.

"It allows the community to gather together for just a fun time of gaming and it really brings everyone together [including] all ages [and] all demographics," said Denny Weston, the event organizer.

Organizers say they hope to make Gamecrafters an annual event and welcome anyone developing their own game to be part of next year's event.