Augusta County Authorities Looking for Missing Staunton Man

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at his Staunton home on April 14, 2018.

The office is searching for Leo R. Maddox, a 53-year-old black male who weighs 165 pounds and stands at 5'05". Maddox has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and gray boots.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.