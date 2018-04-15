Scottsville Fire Displaces Family of Four, Injures Two Firemen

The fire displaced four people and injured two firefighters.

A family became displaced Sunday morning after a fire blazed through the roof of their Scottsville home late last night.

When crews arrived, four people inside the home had safely made their way outside and were left uninjured.

The blaze caused the roof to collapse. Albemarle County Fire Rescue says improperly discarded smoking materials are to blame for the blaze at 6373 Jefferson Mill Road.

“There was a small amount of fire starting to come through the roof on the charlie side of the structure all occupants were out, we talked to them before we made entry into the house,” said Timmy Cersley, Scottsville’s volunteer fire assistant chief.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshall estimates the damage to be over $95,000.

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital last night after suppressing the fire, but have since been discharged.

The displaced family is being assisted by the Red Cross.