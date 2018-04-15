Greene County Basketball Star Sam Brunelle Commits to Notre Dame for College

William Monroe High School basketball star Sam Brunelle announced on Sunday that she'll play in college at Notre Dame.

She made the announcement in front of friends and family at the William Monroe HS gym.

Brunelle is the top rated prospect for the class of 2019 according to ESPN.

Notre Dame won the national championship this season. Brunelle says she knew she was going to commit to Notre Dame about three weeks ago, days before the Irish won the title.

"Their coaching staff is amazing, they do the right things, they do it the right way and they're not afraid of anyone, says Brunelle. "I think they really proved that in the tournament and just all the little things all just stood out to me about the University. It was definitely hard because I made a lot of relationships with a lot of coaches and a bunch of schools and like I said they opened their doors to me and my family so it was really a hard to say no to everyone but I was very confident in my decision to go with Notre Dame."

"You know my comment to Samantha was you go to where you want to be." says Brunelle's mon, Katie Brunelle. "Because in the end when someone's yelling at you at six o'clock in the morning to get around that track faster mama's not going to be there. It needs to be a decision that she's going to be happy with and I think she's made a good one."

William Monroe head basketball coach Jess Stafford says, "As far as what I tell coach McGraw. You're getting a top notch athlete, student and person, and she is going to bring that community together, the same way she brought this community together. Greene county is going to strongly support the Irish. Luckily, we have plenty of green."

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw has been Notre Dame's head coach for 31 years.

Brunelle chose Notre Dame over seven other schools that made her final cut, including Connecticut.

Virginia, South Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Kentucky and NC State were the other schools Brunelle considered.

Brunelle says the fact that Virginia does not currently have a head coach played a factor into her decision. Joanne Boyle resigned for family reasons a couple weeks ago.

The 6-foot-3 Brunelle was named the Virginia Gatorade State Player of the Year after this past season.

Brunelle has averaged over 25 points and 15 rebounds each of her three season at William Monroe High School.

This past season, as a junior, she averaged 30 points and 15.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, leading the Dragons to the state tournament for the first time in almost three decades.

Notre Dame's national championship this past season was its second in school history.