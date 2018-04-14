Over 100 March in Downtown Waynesboro in Silent Protest Against Gun Violence

Those who were old and young marched together in downtown Waynesboro.

Saturday marks two months since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., but students in the Shenandoah Valley remain frustrated since they believe legislators have done nothing to make schools safer these past two months.

Around 100 people marched through the streets of downtown Waynesboro, calling on legislators to ensure that schools and public places remain safe from the threat of gun violence.

Unlike many recent marches across the country, this march was silent.

"We believe that it should be silent because sometimes our actions speak louder than our words,” said Patrick Maneval, an 11th grade student. “There have been several protests over the years against gun violence and they haven't been silent, and they've worked. They've done their job, but doing this sends a different message – hopefully a little more powerful that this is really serious and we mean that we need change.”

The students say that while many marches across the country were out of remembrance for the Parkland victims, this march was to demand action.