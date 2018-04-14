Virginia Institute of Autism Holds Annual 5K at Charlottesville High

The Virginia Institute of Autism -- or VIA -- held its annual 5K event at Charlottesville High School on Saturday to raise funds for children and adults with autism.

One teacher at the institute ran the 5K seven times, one time for each of his students affected by autism. In total, that's 21.7 miles.

“The families of our students deal with challenges that are far beyond what I just dealt with,” said Auer. “What I did is nothing compared to what families face on a daily bases and for the families of our clients – it's like there's no training plan for overcoming the challenges of autism spectrum disorder.”

Organizers say over 1,000 people participated and more than $1,000 was raised.