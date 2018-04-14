Ivy Creek Foundation Holds First-Ever 'Barn Day'

Visitors also were able to learn about bees and plants.

The property was purchased in 1870.

On Saturday, the Ivy Creek Foundation invited families to learn about its history on its first-ever Barn Day.

The River View Farm on the Ivy Creek Property was purchased in 1870 by Hugh Carr, an emancipated slave.

Volunteers led tours through the barn and natural area, showing children artifacts and letting them milk Tillie, a fiberglass milkable cow.

Members of the Ivy Creek Foundation say they're excited to to share what they know about the farm with the community.

"There's a lot of history, there's a lot of culture here,” said Kate Mallek, executive director of the Ivy Creek Foundation. “We are learning about that history and culture and we look forward to sharing more of that with our local area and visitors."

Visitors also learned about bees and plants.

Virginia Humanities will soon be completing a virtual tour of the farmhouse for people to learn about the area's history online.

The barn will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. until the fall.