Quarterback Competition Heats up at JMU Spring Game

The James Madison football team kicked off its annual spring game with a four-way quarterback competition.

After today's spring game, head coach Mike Houston says, the competition is down to two guys.

The two competing for the starting spot are redshirt junior-transfer Ben DiNucci and junior Cole Johnson.

"I think you see why its hard to say one over the other because both of them do so many positive things with the ball in their hands," says Houston. "We truly have a competition on our hands and it's a good competition because its going to bring out the best in both of them."

DiNucci transferred to JMU after spending three seasons at Pitt.

He finished the day with 99 yards and a touchdown pass.

"I think I bring some leadership, some energy on that field," says DiNucci. "I think I can throw the ball in the pocket and then make some things happen with my legs. I think you were able to see that a little bit today, getting out of the pocket and making some things happen, so I'm happy with how the day went and guys were making plays. It was fun."

Johnson spent the last few seasons as former starting quarterback Bryan Schor's back up and has a lot familiarity with the Dukes' offense.

"I think I'm more of a pro-style quarterback," says Johnson. "I sit in the pocket and try to pick defenses apart with my arm. I can do it with my legs but I'm primarily a pocket passer. I have a very good understanding of this offense, being under coach O'Patrick for two years, so that's one of my bigger strengths.

Houston says that defense end Juan Moye, who transferred to JMU from Virginia is no longer with the team.