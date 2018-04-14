Supporters 'Walk a Mile for SARA' to Help Eliminate Sexual Violence

Attendees showed up on the downtown mall to raise money for SARA.

People gathered on Charlottesville’s downtown mall on Saturday with their hearts and minds on eliminating sexual violence in the community on Saturday.

The event was held by the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, or SARA for short. The nonprofit provides services for those who have experienced sexual violence.

Organizers say Walk a Mile for SARA is held to raise money for the organization, while bringing awareness to the Charlottesville area.

“Our hope is that people will talk more about this, that people will know if they run into a friend who's been a victim of sexual violence that they'll refer them to us and help them get services or just support them,” said Rebecca Weybright, executive director of SARA.

If you or someone you know needs assistance from SARA, you can call their hotline at 434-977-7273.