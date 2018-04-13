Eighth Grader Shaves Head, Raises Money in Hopes to Eradicate Childhood Cancer

The event took place at Random Row on April 13

Cogswell's teacher also took part in the event

Olivia Cogswell was diagnosed with cancer in first grade

A brave little girl who battled childhood cancer is making a bold statement to raise money for those who continue to struggle with the disease.

On Friday, April 13, she's shaving her head at Random Row Brewing Company as part of an annual event, and this year she’s encouraging others to do the same.

Olivia Cogswell is raising thousands of dollars in the hopes that one day childhood cancer will officially be put to an end – and she's doing so with a powerful voice and a buzz cut.

“It was one of those things where at that point in time I didn't know just how close to death I was,” says Olivia Cogswell, a cancer survivor and an eighth grader at Jack Jouett Middle School.

Thirteen-year-old Cogswell was diagnosed with cancer when she was in first grade. Now, she's a survivor looking to make a difference.

“We're raising money for people who are in a situation like I was,” says Cogswell.

Even though she no longer has to go hairless, every year she shaves her head to raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

And she's not alone.

“Olivia is a kid who is soft-spoken, but really when she speaks words they speak volumes,” says Rachel Proudfoot, a P.E. teacher at Jack Jouett.

Each year, Cogswell gets together a team for the annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event.

She encourages her teachers and classmates to participate as well, and this year she made a bet with her teacher to double the proceeds.

“I said, ‘if you double the money that you made in the last two years, that I will do it,’" says Proudfoot.

Cogswell rose to the occasion and succeeded.

“We're doing this to make the experience of those going through cancer and other fatal illnesses - we're doing it to make their experience better, better than mine was, and hopefully so that in the end we can conquer childhood cancer and no child will ever have to go through what I went through,” says Cogswell.

She wants every child with cancer to one day be able to say what she now can:

“Olivia Cogswell, cancer survivor!" says Cogswell.

On Friday, the group raised close to $4,000, which surpassed her total from previous years.

Cosgwell says she loves this event and doesn't mind being bald with all this heat.