'Hoos Fall to Hokies in Softball 6-2

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Tech (17-24, 3-12 ACC) rode a strong effort in the circle and a pair of home runs from pitcher Carrie Eberle to claim the series opener, 6-2, over Virginia (12-29, 3-13 ACC) on Friday (April 13).

Virginia Tech jumped in front early as a pair of errors in the second allowed the Hokies to score a run on just one hit. The Hokies added another marker an inning later on Eberle’s first home run.

After a routine ground ball popped off the first base bag for a hit to open the fourth inning, the strike zone proved elusive for the Cavaliers as three-straight walks pushed a run home. A sacrifice fly built the Hokies’ lead to 4-0 before reliever Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) escaped the inning.

Virginia rallied in the sixth to break through on the scoreboard. Smith doubled into the left center field gap to plate a run and Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) followed with an RBI-groundout to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Hokies, however, used the second home run of the night from Eberle to gain an insurance run. A double would score another as the Hokies regained a four-run edge at 6-2. Eberle would return to the circle and finish off her 16th complete game of the season to earn the victory.

Osherow (6-14) was saddled with the loss for Virginia. The starter worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits. Smith tossed two scoreless innings in relief while Tabby Dabney (Mechanicsville, Va.) allowed a pair of runs, one earned, in 1 1/3 innings.

DOUBLEHEADER SATURDAY

With inclement weather expected on Sunday, Virginia and Virginia Tech will close the series with a doubleheader on Saturday (April 14). First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Saturday will also serve as Senior Day, as the Cavaliers honor Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) and Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) following the second game of the doubleheader.