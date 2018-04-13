Waynesboro Kids Plan March to Demand Stricter Gun Control Laws

Kids in Waynesboro are demanding stricter gun control laws.

On Saturday, April 14, they'll be making signs and writing letters to their members of Congress asking them to take action against gun violence.

Student organizers of this event say the group will be marching silently because they want their actions to speak for their message.

"If we're not taking any legislative action then we're not gonna get anywhere with protecting our schools and public places, and we're gonna allow this to keep happening," says Patrick Maneval, a junior at Waynesboro High School. "And if we're gonna do that, we have a responsibility as humans to protect ourselves and make sure these things don't happen and that's just a moral issue not a political issue."

The walk itself will begin around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and letter-writing will take place prior.