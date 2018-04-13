10 UVA Men's Lacrosse Hosts #3 Duke Saturday on Senior Day

The 10th ranked UVa men's lacrosse team plays host to 3rd ranked Duke Saturday at 1pm at Klockner Stadium.

The 'Hoos snapped their 18-game ACC losing skid last weekend beating North Carolina 15-12.

Virginia will try to snap another losing streak Saturday. The Cavaliers have lost nine straight game to Duke and haven't beaten the Blue Devils in the regular season since 2004. Overall, the 'Hoos have lost 17 of their last 18 to Duke.

This season, Virginia has a record of 9-3 including 1-2 in the ACC. Duke is 10-2, 2-1 ACC.

The game will have postseason implications.

"Huge, it's by far the biggest game of the year," says UVa sophomore midfielder Dox Aitken. "Last ACC game that we can cement our fate in the ACC tournament and it gives us a good chance to make the NCAAs, just a huge game."

"We got to bring our best no matter what," says UVA defenseman Scott Hooper. "Recently we've seen that they've brought their best more often that we have unfortunately Hopefully, we can switch that trend up this weekend."

"There's days as a coach you feel like I need to be a master motivator, I got to make sure this team is up. This is just the opposite," says UVA head coach Lars Tiffany. "This is tamping things down, making sure we're not over-hyped."