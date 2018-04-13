Tom Tom Festival Event Sheds Light on African American Experience

An event at the Tom Tom festival put the focus on the future of honoring African-Americans in the public realm.

Organizers say the idea was to talk about what an America can look like with memorials that attribute the accomplishments of the black community.

They say Charlottesville was an obvious site for the discussion because of the controversy surrounding the statues in the city.

“I hope that people left here feeling a sense that the future is bright, I hope that people left here today feeling that the future they see is of one people that E Pluribus Unum, that's what I hope people walk away thinking that,” said Gayle Jessup White, Community Engagement Officer, Monticello

Organizers encourage people to visit historical sites to learn about inclusive and complete history.