Congressman Garrett Receives Explicit Threats through Social Media

A California man is facing a charge for using social media to communicate threats against Congressman Tom Garrett.

Eun Soo Lee, who’s 28 years old, was arrested Thursday and will make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Va., next week.

According to the complaint, Lee sent a number of threatening messages through Facebook to the United States House of Representatives member.

Lee said he sent the threats because he was frustrated with the congressman's views.

Press Release from the Department of Justice:

ABINGDON, VIRGINIA – United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced today the arrest of a California man accused of using social media to communicate threats against a member of the United States House of Representatives.

The United States Attorney’s Office charged Eun Soo Lee, 28, of Cypress, California, in a criminal complaint with one count of making a threatening communication to injure another person through interstate commerce. Lee was arrested Thursday in California and will have his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

“The First Amendment does not protect individuals who use social media and other online forms of communication to threaten violence,” United States Attorney Cullen stated. “This United States Attorney’s Office will continue to hold accountable those who use social media to threaten others.”

According to the criminal complaint and affidavit, on May 5, 2017, Facebook user “Fwafefewawe Gawefawef,” later identified to be Lee, sent a number of threatening messages to United States House of Representatives Member “TG’s” Facebook account.

The threatening messages included but were not limited to:

“I would love to kick you hard in the face, breaking it. Then I’d cut your stomach open with a chainsaw, exposing your intestines. Then I’d cut your windpipe in two with a boxcutter. Hopefully you’ll get what’s coming to you. F----g bitch”

“You’re dead if I ever meet you in real life, f---r. I’ll f---g kill you.”

“I would love to f---g send your f---g useless ass to the hospital in intensive care, fighting for your worthless life.”

Investigators interviewed Lee on July 13, 2017 in Cypress, California at which time he admitted to sending threatening messages to Congressman “TG.” Lee said he sent the threats because he was frustrated with the “”TG’”s views. Lee also admitted to sending similar threatening messages to other elected officials.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Capitol Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.