Covenant baseball standout Aaron Leathers says he picked up a baseball when he was three years old and says he's loved the game for as long as he can remember.

At a ceremonial signing at Covenant Friday, Leathers committed to playing at the next level at Randolph-Macon College. He'll be a pitcher at R-MC.

"That's been my dream every since I was a kid," says Leathers. "I can remember when I was little I always wanted to play college baseball and being able to live out the dream is awesome."

Leathers says he chose Randolph Macon because of the school's small size and the quality of the baseball program.

Randolph-Macon is ranked #6 in the country by D3Baseball.com this week with a record of 20-3.

"I can't wait to be part of the winning program that coach Hedrick and coach Rhoades have put together down in Ashland,' says Leathers. "I'm excited."