Spring Season Kick-Starts Busy Time for Downtown Charlottesville Businesses

A pair of major events set for the evening of April 13 means big business for shop owners in Downtown Charlottesville.

Friday's After Five kicks off this evening along with the Tom Tom festival’s block party in Emancipation Park.

Lots of music and fun for around 6,000-8,000 people are expected over the course of the evening.

For downtown businesses, the hope is all this fun turns into big money.

At Sal's Caffe Italia on the downtown mall, owners say they expect to see sales quadruple with the warm weather. Events like Fridays After five and Tom Tom Festival events contribute to that.

But, this weekend is also the kickoff to the busy season for businesses that line Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

"New fresh faces and faces that you've known for a really long time come back out... Everybody crawls out of the woodwork and tries to get a piece of the sunshine,” said Jenn Finazzo, Sal's Caffe Italia Owner.

Downtown Business Association Chairwoman Joan Fenton says they welcome the warmer weather and all the customers that come with it.

"We're anticipating this to be a really busy weekend and it's a really nice way to kick off the spring season." Joan Fenton, DBAC chairwoman.

Security is a major issue with so many expected downtown this evening.

Police are stepping up patrols and being more visible especially where we are.